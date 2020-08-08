Dream11 Team Prediction

The J1 League or simply J1 is the top division of the Japan Professional Football League and the top professional Soccer J.League in Japan. It is one of the most successful leagues in Asian club football. Currently, the J1 League is the first level of the Japanese association football league system.

Goalkeeper- S Nishikawa

Defenders- A Yoshida, S Nakatani, Y Maruyama

Midfielders- A Hasegawa, N Maeda, K Nagasawa, K Yuruki

Forwards- M dos Santos, R Yamasaki, S Koroki

SQUADS

Nagoya Grampus (NGY): Daiki Mitsui, Tsubasa Shibuya, Yohei Takeda, Mitchell Langerak, Kazuya Miyahara, Yutaka Yoshida, Yosuke Akiyama, Shumpei Naruse, Kosuke Ota, Haruya Fujii, Akira Yoshida, Kazuhiko Chiba, Yuichi Maruyama, Shinnosuke Nakatani, Ryotaro Ishida, Hiroyuki Abe, Gabriel Xavier, Ryota Aoki, Ariajasuru Hasegawa, Takuji Yonemoto, Shuto Watanabe, Joao Schmidt, Sho Inagaki, Ryogo Yamasaki, Mateus dos-Santos, Yuki Soma, Mu Kanazaki, Naoki Maeda

Urawa Red Diamonds (URW): Shusaku Nishikawa, Haruki Fukushima, Ryo Ishii, Zion Suzuki, Mauricio Antonio, Tomoya Ugajin, Daisuke Suzuki, Tomoaki Makino, Thomas Deng, Daiki Hashioka, Katsuya Iwatake, Takuya Iwanami, Ryosuke Yamanaka, Kazuki Nagasawa, Yosuke Kashiwagi, Fabrício, Ryotaro Ito, Aoki Takuya, Yuki Abe, Koya Yuruki, Takuya Ogiwara, Kai Shibato, Shinzo Koroki, Tomoaki Okubo, Hidetoshi Takeda, Takahiro Sekine, Ewerton, Yuki Muto Quenten Martinus, Kenyu Sugimoto, Kosuke Taketomi, Leonardo Nascimento Lopes De Souza

