NHL Star Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend, Konstantin Koltsov, Dies at 42

New Delhi: Belarusian former pro ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov who is also the boyfriend of tennis player Aryna Sabalenka has died at the age of 42, Russian club Salavat Yulaev said in a statement.

Koltsov featured for Belarus national team in the 2002 and 2010 Olympics and also played three seasons with the National Hockey League’s Pittsburgh Penguins from 2002 and 2006.

“It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that the coach of Salavat Yulaev, Konstantin Koltsov, has passed away,” Salavat Yulaev, which is based in the Russian city of Ufa, said in the statement.

“He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues, and fans. Konstantin Evgenievich forever wrote himself into the history of our club.

