Nicholas Pooran Is Overpriced, Says Wasim Jaffer After LSG Pay Rs 16 Crore In IPL Auction

Pooran was in the auction pool after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) let him go after just one season. Pooran was sold to LSG for a whopping amount of INR 16 crore in the auction.

New Delhi: Former India batter Wasim Jaffer feels that Lucknow Super Giants have overpaid West Indies keeper-batter Nicholas Pooran.

“They’ve got good players, Sams and Romario Shephard, I think was a good buy, even though there’s a question mark about them delivering in the IPL. Nicholas Pooran again falls in that category even though he’s a quality player, but I think he’s very overpriced,” Wasim Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.

The West Indies middle-order batter has scored 912 runs in 44 IPL innings at a strike rate of 151.24. He managed 306 runs in 13 innings for SRH in IPL 2022.

