West Indies cricketer Nicholas Pooran was spotted engaging in something suspicious with the ball during the second ODI against Afghanistan in Lucknow on Monday. Cameras spotted Pooran scratching the ball and touching its seam in a video that has surfaced on social space. Usually, a wicketkeeper, Pooran without the gloves was rubbing the ball in his thigh region in the 32nd over of the match. In all likelihood, ICC would have seen the footage and now it remains to be seen the action that is taken against the West Indies cricketer.

Not so long ago, cricket was rocked by a ball-tampering scandal featuring Australia’s Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft. All three players were subsequently suspended after they were proven guilty.

Earlier in the day, West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first. Thanks to Asghar Afghan’s 86 off 85, Afghanistan registered a decent 249/7. For the West Indies, Keemo Paul with three wickets for 44 runs in his quota of 10 overs was the pick of the bowlers.

At the time of filing the copy, chasing 250 to win, West Indies were reeling at 90/3 in 23 overs. Pooran (5*) and Hope (43*) were in the middle with the visitors needing 160 more runs to win in 27 overs. Mujeeb picked up two wickets in five overs thus far.

Afghanistan:

Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Yamin Ahmadzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

West Indies:

Playing XI: Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh