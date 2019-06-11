ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: English first-class cricketer Nick Compton is not a big fan of India skipper Virat Kohli and it is no secret. Compton took a jibe at Kohli for his gesture towards the crowd at Kennington Oval for asking them not to jeer Steve Smith. The gesture was applauded by one and all, but Compton somehow did not find Kohli dictating terms to the fans was good. After he expressed his comments, he got trolled by Indian fans. Soon, he realised he should not have done that and was quick to apologise.

“I’m sorry if people feel my comments regarding Virat Kohli were unfair… I’m sure it was harmless guys and his intentions were well meaning. Let’s enjoy the cricket and let the fans make their own minds up.. I appreciate your views let’s keep it friendly,” his apology read.

I’m sorry if people feel my comments regarding Virat Kohli were unfair… I’m sure it was harmless guys and his intentions were well meaning. Let’s enjoy the cricket and let the fans make their own minds up.. I appreciate your views let’s keep it friendly 😀 — Nick Compton (@thecompdog) June 11, 2019

Meanwhile, Team India beat Australia by 34 runs at Kennington Oval. Unfortunately, he has been ruled out for three weeks which comes as a massive setback for India. India will be playing New Zealand on June 13 and it is expected to be a cracking contest as India would be having a new pair at the top of the order. In all likelihood, KL Rahul would be promoted to open as he is a natural opener.