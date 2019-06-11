ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: English first-class cricketer Nick Compton is not a Virat Kohli fan and there is no secret to that. Compton usually looks for reasons to slam the Indian captain. Kohli’s gesture of asking fans to stop booing David Warner and Steve Smith at the Kennington Oval while he was batting did not go down well with the Englishman who felt it was rather ‘condescending’. He also felt Kohli did not have any right to ask fans to behave in a certain way as that takes the fizz out of the game. “I don’t think Virat Kohli had any right to tell fans to stop booing at Warner and Smith but rather clap them.. found it rather condescending if truth be told,” he said on radio.

Here is the video:

I don’t think Virat Kohli had any right to tell fans to stop booing at Warner and Smith but rather clap them.. found it rather condescending if truth be told! @cricketworldcup #CricketWorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/yUnxdki9Wk — Nick Compton (@thecompdog) June 10, 2019

“I just felt for him, and I told him, ‘I’m sorry on behalf of the crowd because I have seen that happen in a few earlier games as well’. In my opinion, that’s not acceptable,” the Indian captain said. “Just because there are so many Indian fans here, I just didn’t want them to set a bad example, to be honest because he didn’t do anything to be booed in my opinion. He’s just playing cricket,” Kohli said at the end of the match.

“Even in the IPL, I saw him, it’s not good to see someone down like that, to be honest,” Kohli said. Kohli acknowledged the differences he has had with Smith in the past. “We’ve had a few arguments on the field. But you don’t want to see a guy feeling that heat every time he goes out to play. “What’s happened has happened. Everyone has known that. He’s come back. He’s worked hard. He’s playing well for his side now,” the skipper said.