ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: English first-class cricketer Nick Compton faced the ire on social media for blasting India captain Virat Kohli’s gesture of asking fans, not to boo Steve Smith. The incident took place at the Kennington Oval when Smith was stationed at the boundary. Indian fans started demeaning Smith with chants of ‘cheater’ and other derogatory terms. Kohli, who was batting spotted it and asked fans not to do it. This somehow did not go down well with Compton who felt the crowds who have paid to watch the match should not be asked to do something they do not want to. “I don’t think Virat Kohli had any right to tell fans to stop booing at Warner and Smith but rather clap them.. found it rather condescending if truth be told,” he said on radio.

I don’t think Virat Kohli had any right to tell fans to stop booing at Warner and Smith but rather clap them.. found it rather condescending if truth be told! @cricketworldcup #CricketWorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/yUnxdki9Wk — Nick Compton (@thecompdog) June 10, 2019

Compton’s comments did not go down well with the fans and here is how they reacted:

I’d love to think that you actually believe this, but i suspect it’s just a stance to garner interest in this show. — Ben Jolley (@ben_jolley2) June 10, 2019

Agreed. This pursuit of recognition is sickening. They cheated cricket, they get grief, simples. Needs to climb down of his moral high ground. — Ken Adams (@kenadams777) June 10, 2019

Perhaps the frustration should be towards the authorities for handing out poor punishments ?! — Gareth Davies (@gareth123959) June 10, 2019

The cultures are different in different countries. You have been to India , you know how much the players are revered by the fans, that gives the player certain hold over his fans, that is why the didnt boo Kohli back. — NSR (@Nandan_) June 10, 2019

“I just felt for him, and I told him, ‘I’m sorry on behalf of the crowd because I have seen that happen in a few earlier games as well’. In my opinion, that’s not acceptable,” the Indian captain said. “Just because there are so many Indian fans here, I just didn’t want them to set a bad example, to be honest because he didn’t do anything to be booed in my opinion. He’s just playing cricket,” Kohli said at the end of the match.

“Even in the IPL, I saw him, it’s not good to see someone down like that, to be honest,” Kohli said. Kohli acknowledged the differences he has had with Smith in the past. “We’ve had a few arguments on the field. But you don’t want to see a guy feeling that heat every time he goes out to play. “What’s happened has happened. Everyone has known that. He’s come back. He’s worked hard. He’s playing well for his side now,” the skipper said.