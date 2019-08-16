Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has been fined $113,000 and will face suspension after his explosive meltdown at the ongoing ATP Cincinnati Masters.

The sanction included individual fines for ball abuse, leaving the court without permission, an audible obscenity and unsportsmanlike conduct, according to the ATP, and the 24-year-old has also been warned that he could face another suspension from the sport once a full investigation has taken place, reports Xinhua news agency.

The various Kyrgios infractions included four fines of $20,000 each for unsportsmanlike conduct plus another $20,000 for verbal abuse.

The controversial player smashed two racquets, tossed his shoes toward spectators and occasionally cursed the chair umpire as he was defeated by Russian’s Karen Khachanov in the second-round contest on Wednesday.

He was earlier handed a time violation, docked a point and was warned again after leaving the court without permission at the end of the second set after which he was seen to destroy two racquets in the corridor.

It is not the first time that Kyrgios’s temper has landed him in hot water. In 2015, he was fined for making a sexually disparaging remark in Canada about the girlfriend of three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka.

The following year, he was banned for eight weeks after being accused of not trying at the Shanghai Masters.