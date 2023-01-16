Home

Nick Kyrgios Pulls Out of Australian Open 2023 With Knee Injury

Australian Open 2023: Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the competition due to a knee injury.

Melbourne: In what comes in as bad news for the Australian Open 2023, home favourite Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the competition due to a knee injury. The Australian was scheduled to lock horns with Roman Safiullin on Tuesday. He will be replaced in the draw by lucky loser Denis Kudla. He confirmed the news on Monday afternoon.

“It’s just bad timing,” Kyrgios said during a news conference at Melbourne Park, accompanied by his physical therapist. “That’s life, you know. injuries are part of sport … I’m not doubting that I’ll be back to my full strength.

“Devastated obviously. It’s my home tournament … and going into this event as one of the favourites, it’s brutal.”

Kyrgios’ physio explained his reasons for the decision, revealing that he had a tear on his lateral meniscus and that there was a cyst growing there.

His physio hinted that he could be out of action till the Indian Wells Open in March.

The World No. 21 joins the list of stars like Carlos Alcaraz (injury), Marin Cilic (injury), Venus Williams (injury) and Naomi Osaka (pregnancy), who have already skipped the first Grand Slam of the season.

The 27-year-old was the runner-up at Wimbledon last year in singles and the men’s doubles champion at the Australian Open and considered the host country’s strongest chance to win a title at Melbourne Park this year.

Spain’s Rafael Nadal starts as the number one seed and he also happens to be the defending champion and hence lots of focus on him.