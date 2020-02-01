Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Nigeria U19 vs Japan U19 Prediction, ICC Under19 World Cup 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 15th Place Playoff NIG-U19 vs JPN-U19: The 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup is an international limited-overs cricket tournament currently being held in South Africa from 17 January to 9 February 2020. It is the thirteenth edition of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup, and the second to be held in South Africa. Sixteen teams are taking part in the tournament, split into four groups of four. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super League, with the bottom two teams in each group progressing to the Plate League. India are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Nigeria U19 vs Japan U19 will take place at 1:40 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: North-West University 2 Ground, Potchefstroom

My Dream11 Team

Olayinka Olaleye (C), Miracle Akhigbe, Kazumasa Takahashi, Debashish Sahoo, Shu Noguchi, Sulaimon Runsewe (WK), Peter Aho (VC), Neel Date, Sylvester Okpe, Rasheed Abolarin, Abdulrahman Jimoh

NIG-U19 vs JPN-U19 Probable Playing XIs

Nigeria U19: Samuel Mba, Elijah (Olayinka) Olaleye, Sulaimon Runsewe (WK), Isaac Danladi, Miracle Akhigbe, Sylvester Okpe (C), Abdulrahman Jimoh, Peter Aho, Ifeanyi Uboh, Akhere Isesele, Rasheed Abolarin

Japan U19: Marcus Thurgate (C & WK), Shu Noguchi, Debashish Sahoo, Kazumasa Takahashi, Tushar Chaturvedi, Neel Date, Reiji Suto, Kento Dobell, Sora Ichiki, Leon Mehlig, Yugandhar Retharekar.

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Olayinka Olaleye, Peter Aho

Vice-captain Options: Debashish Sahoo, Sulaimon Runsewe

Squads

Japan U19: Neel Date, Shu Noguchi, Debashish Sahoo, Marcus Thurgate(w/c), Kazumasa Takahashi, Reiji Suto, Kento Dobell, Tushar Chaturvedi, Sora Ichiki, Masato Morita, Leon Mehlig, Yugandhar Retharekar, Ashley Thurgate, Ishaan Fartyal, Max Clements

Nigeria U19: Elijah Olaleye, Sulaimon Runsewe, Miracle Akhigbe, Samuel Mba, Sylvester Okpe(c), Abdulrahman Jimoh, Isaac Danladi(w), Akhere Isesele, Mohameed Taiwo, Rasheed Abolarin, Ifeanyi Uboh, Miracle Ikaige, Oche Boniface, Peter Aho, Shehu Audu

