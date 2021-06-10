NIG-W vs BOT-W Dream11 Team Predictions Kwibuka Women’s T20

Nigeria Women vs Botswana Women Dream11 Team Prediction Kwibuka Women's T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NIG-W vs BOT-W at Gahanga International Stadium: In match no. 10 of Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament, Nigeria Women will lock horns with the Botswana Women at the Gahanga International Stadium on Thursday. The Kwibuka Women's T20 NIG-W vs BOT-W match will start at 5:20 PM IST – June 10. Nigeria Women and Botswana Women are placed at the fourth and fifth position in the Kwibuka Women's T20 points table respectively. Both teams have lost all three games they've played in the Women's T20 tournament so far. Namibia Women, who are first in the points table, will square off against either Nigeria or Botswana in the first semi-final. Here is the Kwibuka Women's T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NIG-W vs BOT-W Dream11 Team Prediction, NIG-W vs BOT-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, NIG-W vs BOT-W Probable XIs Kwibuka Women's T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Nigeria Women vs Botswana Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Kwibuka Women's T20.

TOSS: The Kwibuka Women's T20 toss between Nigeria Women and Botswana Women will take place at 4:55 PM IST – June 10.

Time: 5:20 PM IST.

Venue: Gahanga International Stadium.

NIG-W vs BOT-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Favour Eseigbe

Batters – Florence Samanyika, Samantha Agazuma, Botho Freeman

All-rounders – Blessing Etim (C), Botsogo Mpedi (VC), Salome Sunday, Amantle Mokgotlhe

Bowlers – Joy Efosa, Tuelo Shadrack, Onneile Keitsemang

NIG-W vs BOT-W Probable Playing 11s

Nigeria Women: Favour Eseigbe, Omonye Asika, Blessing Etim, Salome Sunday, Esther Sandy, Samantha Agazuma (C), Agatha Obulor, Abigail Igbobie (wk), Joy Efosa, Miracle Imimole, Mary Desmond.

Botswana Women: Florence Samanyika, Laura Mophakedi (C/wk), Shameelah Mosweu, Jacqueline Kgang, Botsogo Mpedi, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Botho Freeman, Bontle Madimabe, Tuelo Shadrack, Collin Mokibelo, Onneile Keitsemang.

NIG-W vs BOT-W Squads

Nigeria Women: Samantha Agazuma (C), Kehinde Abdulquadri, Omonye Asika, Mary Desmond, Joy Efosa, Favour Eseigbe, Blessing Etim, Abigail Igbobie, Miracle Imimole, Piety Lucky, Blessing Nwobodo, Agatha Obulor, Racheal Samson, Esther Sandy, Salome Sunday.

Botswana Women: Laura Mophakedi (C), Florence Samanyika (vc), Tebagano Ditshotlo, Botho Freeman, Onneile Keitsemang, Jacqueline Kgang, Bontle Madimabe, Precious Modimo, Thapelo Modise, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Collin Mokibel, Shameelah Mosweu, Tebogo Motlhabaphuti, Botsogo Mpedi, Tuelo Shadrack.

