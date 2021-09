NIG-W vs SIL-W Dream11 Team Predictions Women’s T20 Africa Qualifier

Nigeria Women vs Sierra Leone Women Dream11 Team Prediction Women's T20 Africa Qualifier- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NIG-W vs SIL-W at Botswana CA Oval 2 Cricket Ground: In the match no.4 of Women's T20 Africa Qualifier tournament, Sierra Leone Women will take on Nigeria Women at the Botswana CA Oval 2 Cricket Ground on Thursday. The Women's T20 Africa Qualifier NAM-W vs SIL-W match will start at 6 PM IST – September 9. Nigeria Women have been playing T20I cricket for the last three years. They have played 20 T20Is so far, winning seven of them. On the other hand, Sierra Leone Women last played a T20I in 2019. They have featured in a total of nine T20Is, managing four wins.

TOSS: The Women's T20 Africa Qualifier toss between Sierra Leone Women and Nigeria Women will take place at 5:30 PM IST – September 9.

Time: 6 PM IST.

Venue: Botswana CA Oval 2 Cricket Ground, Gaborone.

NAM-W vs SIL-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mabinty King

Batters – Kehinde Abdulquadri, Linda Bull, Salome Sunday

All-rounders – Ann Marie Kamara (C), Blessing Etim (VC), Chinyenum George, Marie Turay

Bowlers – Aminata Kamara, Janet Kowa, Mary Desmond

NIG-W vs SIL-W Probable Playing XIs

Nigeria Women: Kehinde Abdulquadri, Omonye Asika, Salome Sunday, Blessing Etim (C), Esther Sandy, Oseyende Omonkhobio, Agatha Obulor, Joy Efosa, Abigail Igbobie (wk), Mary Desmond, Racheal Samson.

Sierra Leone Women: Mabinty Sankoh, Adama Kamara, Isatu Koroma, Ann Marie Kamara, Aminata Kamara, Linda Bull (C), Zainab Kamara, Janet Kowa, Mary Sheriff, Mabinty King (wk), Ramatu Kassim.

NIG-W vs SIL-W Squads

Nigeria Women: Favour Eseigbe, Omonye Asika, Blessing Etim, Esther Sandy, Joy Efosa, Salome Sunday, Agatha Obulor, Abigail Igbobie, Racheal Samson, Mary Desmond, Samantha Agazuma, Ogechi George-Enuechusue, Oseyande Omonkhobhio, Sabatina Izuakor.

Sierra Leone Women: Mabinty Sankoh, Isatu Koroma, Mabinty King, Linda Bull, Amada Kumara, Isatu Koroma, Ann Marie Kamara, Marie Turey, Mary Sherrif, Aminata Kumara, Junet Kowa, Ramatu Kassim, Fatu Pessima, Zainab Kamara, Fatmata Parkinson.

