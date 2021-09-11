NIG-W vs UG-W Dream11 Team Predictions ICC Women’s Africa Qualifier

Nigeria Women vs Uganda Women Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Women’s Africa Qualifier- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s NIG-W vs UG-W at Botswana CA Oval 2 Cricket Ground: In the match no. 12 of ICC Women’s Africa Qualifier tournament, Uganda Women will take on Nigeria Women at the Botswana CA Oval 2 Cricket Ground on Saturday. The ICC Women’s Africa Qualifier NIG-W vs UG-W match will start at 6 PM IST – September 11. Nigeria won their first game against Sierra Leone women but then lost their winning momentum against Namibia. Chasing down the total of 125, they were bowled out for just 66. Meanwhile, Uganda faced defeat in their first encounter against Namibia. The team fell short of just four runs while chasing a total of 106. Here is the ICC Women’s Africa Qualifier Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NIG-W vs UG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, NIG-W vs UG-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, NIG-W vs UG-W Probable XIs ICC Women’s Africa Qualifier, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Nigeria Women vs Uganda Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC Women’s Africa Qualifier.Also Read - LEI vs MCI Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Leicester City vs Manchester City on September 11, Saturday

TOSS: The ICC Women’s Africa Qualifier toss between Uganda Women and Nigeria Women will take place at 5:30 PM IST – September 11. Also Read - GOR vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Fancode ECS T10 Cartaxo: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Gorkha 11 vs Coimbra Knights, September 10

Time: 6 PM IST. Also Read - SL vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction 1st T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's Sri Lanka vs South Africa Match, R.Premadasa Stadium, 07:00 PM IST September 10

Venue: Botswana CA Oval 2 Cricket Ground, Gaborone.

NIG-W vs UG-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Esther Iloku

Batters – Kehinde Abdulquadri, Esther Sandy, Prosscovia Alako

All-rounders – Joy Efosa (C), Blessing Etim (VC), Immaculate Nakisuuyi

Bowlers – Taiwo Abdulquadri, Rachael Samson, Stephanie Nampiina, Consylate Aweko

NIG-W vs UG-W Probable Playing XIs

Nigeria Women: Esther Sandy, Kehinde Abdulquadri, Agatha Obulor, Salome Sunday, Blessing Etim (C), Omonye Asika, Lucky Piety, Joy Efosa, Abigail Igbobie (wk), Taiwo Abdulquadri, Racheal Samson.

Uganda Women: Prosscovia Alako, Racheal Ntono, Rita Musamali, Immaculate Nakisuuyi (C), Esther Iloku, Stephani Nampiina, Janet Mbabazi, Kevin Awino (wk), Evelyn Anyipo, Irene Alumo, Concy Aweko.

NIG-W vs UG-W Squads

Nigeria Women: Favour Eseigbe, Omonye Asika, Blessing Etim, Esther Sandy, Joy Efosa, Salome Sunday, Agatha Obulor, Abigail Igbobie, Racheal Samson, Mary Desmond, Samantha Agazuma, Ogechi George-Enuechusue, Oseyande Omonkhobhio, Sabatina Izuakor.

Uganda Women: Racheal Ntono, Prosscovia Alako, Rita Musamali, Immaculate Nakisuuyi (C), Esther Iloku, Janet Mbabazi, Stephani Nampiina, Kevin Awino (wk), Evelyn Anyipo, Irene Alumo, Consylate Aweko Nimungu, Naome Bagonda, Patricia Malemikia, Damalie Busingye.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ UG-W Dream11 Team/ NIG-W Dream11 Team/ Uganda Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Nigeria Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ICC Women’s Africa Qualifier/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.