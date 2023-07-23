Home

Nigar Sultana Hits Back At India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Says ‘She Could Have Shown Better Manners’

Harmanpreet Kaur has criticised the on-field umpires Muhammad Kamruzzaman and Tanvir Ahmed for their decisions in the tied third ODI against Bangladesh.

Harmanpreet Kaur addresses the post-match press conference in Bangladesh. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Bangladesh women cricket skipper Nigar Sultana hit back at her Indian counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur stating she could have behave properly after the third and final ODI in Dhaka on Saturday that ended in a tie.

It all started when Harmanpreet was adjudged leg-before off a Nahida Akter delivery while trying to sweep. She claimed that the ball hit the bat before hitting the pads. She broke the stumps in disgust and termed the umpiring ‘pathetic’ at post-match presentation.

Muhammad Kamruzzaman and Tanvir Ahmed were the on-field umpires. “I think (there is) a lot of learning for us from the game. Even apart from the cricket, the kind of umpiring that was happening, we were very surprised.

“The next time we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly,” Harmanpreet told the broadcaster after the match. “We are really disappointed about some decisions given by the umpires.”

The series ended 1-1 with Bangladesh and India winning the first and second games respectively. Based on a Cricinfo report, as both the teams joined for a ed-of-the-series photo, Harmanpreet asked the umpires to join the Bangladesh team indicating they were supporting Bangladesh.

Offended by Harmanpreet’s words, Nigar left the post-match show with her players after havig a word with the Bangladesh Cricket Board officials. “It is totally her problem. I have nothing to do with it. As a player, she could have shown better manners.

“I can’t tell you what happened, but it didn’t feel right to be there [for the photograph] with my team. It wasn’t the right environment. That’s why we went back. Cricket is a game of discipline and respect,” Nigar said.

Cricket is a game of discipline and respect," Nigar said.

