The long wait and suspense is finally over as leading global sports brand – Nike has officially unveiled Team India’s special away kit for the much-awaited clash against England in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup on Sunday. Nike India, the official apparel sponsor of BCCI, released official images of the jersey through a press release.

Virat Kohli and Co. will be sporting the jersey with an orange-splashing on the shoulder region and on the back. The players will be donning the new outfit for their big-ticket World Cup 2019 game versus England. Several rumours have been doing the rounds since it was announced that World Cup teams would wear away jerseys in a few matches in the quadrennial extravaganza in England.

SEE PICS of TEAM INDIA’s NEW AWAY OUTFIT:

First look at the ‘away’ jersey india will be wearing on sunday against england via @Nike #CWC19 #IndvsEng #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/dcRomjSEeF — RCB Fan Army Official (@rcbfanarmy) June 28, 2019

orange is the new blue! first look at the ‘away’ jersey india will be wearing on sunday against england via @Nike – looks quite spiffy! #CWC19 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/rCWOoywXk2 — Ravi Singh (@Imravi_singh07) June 28, 2019



Since both England and India don blue colour jerseys, India, according to International Cricket Council regulations, are going to wear their away kit. For India’s penultimate league game on Sunday, the team will make a departure from their normal contemporary blue kit so that it won’t clash with England’s sky blue colour.

“The ODI and Away Kit designs launched this year are inspired by the young new generation of India and the fearless spirit of the national teams,” a press release said.

“Similar to the recently launched ODI Kit, the away kit is designed to enhance dynamic movements and modern requirement of the sport and the athletes. While the new engineered mesh and strategically placed sweat zones help enhanced breathability for the team on the field, new placket construction, the flex crest, garment cut angles and slash taping all add to making the new jersey lighter, more breathable and helps the athletes be agile on the field,” Nike India added in a press release.