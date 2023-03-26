Home

Nikhat Zareen Defends Boxing World Championship Gold, Beats Nguyen Thi Tam In Final

Nikhat Zareen became only the second Indian boxer to win back-to-back gold medals in World Championships.

New Delhi: Nikhat Zareen bagged the third gold for India in the ongoing IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships in the city as she defeated Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam 5-0 in the 50 kg final on Sunday. It was also her second world championships gold medal.

She becomes only the second Indian boxer after legendary MC Mary Kom to win back-to-back gold medals in World Championships. On Saturday, Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg) were crowned world champions.

Phew! That was close. My pulse was racing at the end. But…an epic day: NIKHAT ZAREEN beats Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam by 5⃣-0⃣ And yes, she gets a Mahindra SUV!

pic.twitter.com/fOGcORTgdO — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 26, 2023

Hosts India are on course to match their best-ever performance in terms of gold medals won with Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain set to take the ring later in the day. India had won the four golds in the 2006 edition at home which was also the country’s best ever display with a haul of eight medals, including a silver.

