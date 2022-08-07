CWG 2022 Update: It is a day of celebrations for India as medal keep pouring in for the Indian contingent. In another graceful battle, India’s boxer Nikhat Zareen won gold medal in 48-50kg light flyweight boxing category. Zareen, the reigning world champion, defeated North Ireland’s Carly McNaul in the finals.Also Read - LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10 LIVE Updates: Nikhat Zareen Wins GOLD; Focus Now on Cricket Final