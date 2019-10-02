India women hockey team forward Nikki Pradhan on Tuesday played her 100th international match. She achieved the milestone during India’s goalless draw against Great Britain in the ongoing series in Marlow, England.

Pradhan made her international debut during the South Africa tour in 2016.

“I am extremely happy to complete 100 international caps for India,” Pradhan said. “It is a dream come true for me. I struggled with an injury before making my India debut in 2015, but since then I have had a good run with the national side. It was an honour to play at the 2016 Olympics and hopefully, India will see hockey rise to greater heights in the near future.”

The Jharkhand-born player is also the first female hockey player from her state to represent India at the Olympics when she took part in the Rio Olympics 2016.

She has been an intrinsic part of the Indian midfield, proving her mettle at tournaments of the likes of Hockey World League Semi-Finals, Women’s Asia Cup 2017, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2018, Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018, where the Indian team produced a Quarter-Final finish.

Pradhan’s exploits were crucial in the Indian team’s Gold medal-victory at the Women’s Asia Cup in 2017 and the silver medal-win at the Asian Games 2018.

Hockey India president Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad praised Pradhan for the hard work she has done congratulating her on the milestone. “Nikki Pradhan has come a long way since she made her India debut in 2015. She made history when she became the first woman hockey player from Jharkhand to take part in the Olympics and she will certainly achieve more milestones in the future. She has worked very hard and matured as a player in the last few years. On behalf of Hockey India, I congratulate her on this feat and wish her continued success to contribute to India’s rise in International Hockey,” Ahmad said.