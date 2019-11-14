Nishad Kumar, Indian para athlete, claimed a bronze medal in the men’s high jump in T47 final at the Dubai World Para Athletics Championships. He also recorded a personal best of 2 meters and secured a place in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. Nishad’s medal also helped India seal their ninth slot for the next year’s Paralympic Games.

Nishad’s bronze was India’s third bronze medal and sixth overall in the competition, one better than India’s performance in 2017 London Worlds.

Nishad first cleared the bar at 1.75 to 1.97 men’s high jump before Hongjie Chen of China pushed him with a 2 metres jump.

However, with Roderick Townsend-Roberts, USA’s Rio Paralympic champion and world record holder, clearing the bar once at 2.03 metres to take the gold, Chen had to settle for silver.

“I am super happy. It’s my first World Championships, never expected that I will get a medal competing against such top players. My next target is Tokyo 2020 Paralympics,” Nishad, a 6 feet 4 inches tall athlete is competing in Para Athletics for the last 10 years, told Paralympic Committee of India.

“I had nothing to lose so gave my best today. I believe in hard work. I will go back home and work hard for Tokyo 2020,” added Nishad.

Satyanarayana, Indian coach who had trained Mariyappan Thangavelu to Rio 2016 gold medal, stated that Nishad has a lot of potential and will be a very strong prospect for India in the next year’s Tokyo Paralympic Games.

“The best thing about Nishad is that he is young and flexible. His capacity is 2.30 metres. I am sure if he works hard on his technique, he will get a medal at the Paralympics.”