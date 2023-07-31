Home

Nita Ambani Celebrates After Nicholas Pooran Smashes 40-Ball 100 During MLC Final | WATCH

Pooran's knock certainly impressed the franchise owner Nita Ambani, who was seen lauding the batter after he got to a hundred.

Dallas: Nicholas Pooran came up with the goods when it mattered the most during the final of the inaugural Major League Cricket final in the Grand Praire stadium in Dallas on Sunday night. Chasing 184 to win, MI New York lost Steven Taylor early. That is when Pooran walked into the middle and there was no stopping him. He dealt in sixes and seemed like the ground is too small for him. He smashed a 40-ball century which featured 12 sixes and nine boundaries. His knock certainly impressed the franchise owner Nita Ambani, who was seen lauding the batter after he got to a hundred.

Here is the clip where you can see Nita Ambani celebrating the century:

“It’s wonderful to see the expansion of growth around the world. We have a women’s team now and we are in UAE, South Africa, and now the US. Seeing young girls coming from diverse places was heartwarming,” Nita Ambani said on the sidelines.

“We believe it is one family, the ethos of MI. The players, staff, support staff, and all the fans who have contributed so much to the brand of MI. The most important part of our family is the education in sport. We support 22 Million underprivileged children. I’m a huge cricket fan and am really excited about this league. We pride ourselves in nurturing young talent like Hardik, Bumrah. We hope to do this around the world,” she added.

