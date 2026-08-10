Nita Ambani’s MI make BIG decision on Hardik Pandya trade before IPL 2027, maybe open to signing THIS star India cricketer, not Rinku Singh or Shivam Dube

Hardik Pandya, who was retained for Rs 16.35 crore by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026, could be on his way out of the franchise before next season.

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Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya. (Photo: IANS)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 might be a long time away for now but the biggest talking point ahead of the next season is Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The Mumbai Indians captain could be on his way out of Nita Ambani’s side next season after his side finished in 9th place with only 4 wins in IPL 2026.

The two top teams leading the race to sign up Pandya are Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders and MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. Hardik was retained for Rs 16.35 crore by Nita Ambani’s MI ahead of IPL 2026. Apart from KKR and CSK, Sanjiv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Rajasthan Royals could also be in race to secure the all-rounder, according to a report in Cricbuzz website.

The report also stated that Mumbai Indians have reached out to some franchises and also received queries from other teams regarding Pandya.

Pandya managed to score only 206 runs in 10 matches in IPL 2026 at a strike-rate of 138.25 and only claimed 4 wickets. While he only managed to score marginally more in IPL 2025 – 224 runs in 10 matches – but his strike-rate was around 163.5.

The MI skipper was also more potent with the ball in 2025 season with 14 wickets at an average of 24.42. Even in 2024 season, when he returned to MI from Gujarat Titans, he had claimed 11 wickets in 14 games.

HARDIK PANDYA ON MS DHONI IMPACT ON HIS CARRER Question: What impact has MS Dhoni played in your life? Hardik Pandya Said ️: “Mahi bhai has had a huge impact on my life and has played a very important role in it. He is my dearest brother, my dear friend, and like a… pic.twitter.com/UX1sfY7R9v — lndian Sports Network (@IS_Netwrk29) August 10, 2026

Mumbai Indians eyeing Axar Patel from Delhi Capitals

The Cricbuzz report added that MI could be tempted to trade Hardik Pandya in exchange for someone like Delhi Capitals current skipper Axar Patel. Axar, who was retained for Rs 16.5 crore by DC ahead of IPL 2026, can be useful addition to the five-time IPL champions with his left-arm spin as well as his batting prowess.

“It would strengthen their bowling and spin department, which has not been their strongest suit in recent years. Axar, who also brings leadership experience, would give them a middle or lower-middle-order batting option, allowing MI to leave out an overseas all-rounder such as Mitchell Santner or Will Jacks and accommodate an additional overseas pacer in the playing XI, or XII. But that still remains an unlikely scenario,” the Cricbuzz report stated.

MI are looking to trade Haridk Pandya in exchange for a top batter or bowler. KKR could offer Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, but his availability for the IPL 2027 could be in doubt due to Ashes starting immediately after the season.

CSK, on the other hand, will not take a call on Hardik trade till they hire a replacement of outgoing head coach Stephen Fleming. A call on Hardik Pandya will be taken by the new coach, according to CSK team management.

Hardik, who has shifted to Bengaluru from Mumbai, has been a regular at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) and is understood to regaining full fitness from quadriceps injury which ruled him out of ODI series against Afghanistan and England earlier this year.