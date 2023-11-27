Home

Mumbai: It is no secret that star all-rounder Hardik Pandya started his cricketing journey with the Mumbai Indians. And hence there was massive buzz when it was confirmed that Hardik was returning to Mumbai. Apart from being a part of four titles with the franchise, Hardik has grown as a cricketer at MI. From fans to experts started reacting to the move, but it was MI-owner Nita Ambani’s welcome that stole the show. Expressing her thrill, Nita claimed it is a heartwarming reunion.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hardik back home! It’s a heartwarming reunion with our Mumbai Indians family! From being a young scouted talent of Mumbai Indians to now being a team India star, Hardik has come a long way and we’re excited for what the future holds for him and Mumbai Indians!,” her tweet read.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hardik back home! It’s a heartwarming reunion with our Mumbai Indians family! From being a young scouted talent of Mumbai Indians to now being a team India star, Hardik has come a long way and we’re excited for what the future holds for him and Mumbai… pic.twitter.com/7UrqfjUEXU — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 27, 2023

Over the last few days, speculations had risen of Hardik moving back to Mumbai, the franchise from where he started his IPL career in 2015. From an uncapped player, Hardik rose to be Mumbai’s vital cog in the wheel as a fast-bowling all-rounder, earning an India cap across all formats and was a member of their IPL title-winning seasons in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

He was released by Mumbai ahead of IPL 2022 mega auctions and became captain of Gujarat franchise, leading them to the title in their debut season in 2022, becoming Player of the Match in the final against Rajasthan Royals and led them to a runners-up finish in 2023.

