Nitish Rana’s Cryptic Post After Not Getting Picked For India’s T20I Squad For Windies Tour Goes VIRAL

Hours after the team was announced, Rana took to social media and posted a cryptic note.

Rana posted a cryptic tweet on social media. (Pic: IPL)

Mumbai: The Indian T20I squad for the upcoming series against West Indies was announced on Wednesday and while the team was on predicted lines, a few issues still made headlines. For example, one felt after a good IPL season Rinku Singh would get picked – that did not happen. Also, India cricketer Nitish Rana was also hoping to get picked and he too did not make it to the squad. Hours after the team was announced, Rana took to social media and posted a cryptic note. The note read, “Bad days build better days.”

Here is the post that is now going viral on social space:

Suryakumar Yadav, the number 1 ranked T20I batter will be Pandya’s deputy, while Avesh Khan returned to the T20I squad after a long time. Ravindra Jadeja was also rested.

Mumbai Indians star batter Tilak Verma got a maiden call to the national team. While Kolkata Knight Riders young batter Rinku Singh, who had a phenomenal Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) didn’t get a place in the 16-man squad. Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar will lead the pace attack, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel are the only two spinners in the squad.

India’s T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

The opening T20I will take place on August 3.

