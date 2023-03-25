Home

Nitu Ghanghas Becomes Sixth Indian Woman To Claim Boxing World Championship Gold

Nitu Ghanghas defeated Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altansetseg in the 48kg final on Saturday.

Nitu Ghanghas (R) with BFI president Ajay Singh after winning World Championship gold. (Image: BFI)

New Delhi: Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) became the sixth Indian woman to be crowned World Champion after she defeated Mongolia’s Lutsaikhan Altansetseg in the IBA Women’s Boxing World Championship in the city on Saturday.

With this victory, Nitu, a 2022 Strandja Memorial gold medallist, joined six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006), Lekha KC (2006) and Nikhat Zareen (2022) who have won the world title.

The Indian put up a stupendous performance to see off Altansetseg 5-0 and claim the title for the minimum weight category in front of a packed crowd. Nitu started off aggressively, and used her combination of punches effectively to eke out a win.

The Indian started on an aggresive note ad the 22-year-old from Bhiwani won the first round 5-0. She used her combination of punches, jabs and hooks effectively. She started the second round with a series of straight jabs.

When Altansetseg attacked, Nitu countered her opponent with a right hooks. Despite Altansetseg’s strong comeback in the second round, Nitu still managed to take the round 3-2. In the final three minutes, Nitu started from far but soon ditched the strategy and reverted to playing from a close range as Altansetseg was also handed a point deduction for clinching.

“I had decided to play aggressively today before the bout and I feel very happy (after the victory). I am proud of myself and my family and would like to thank my coaches, especially my head coach Bhaskar sir,” said Nitu after her bout.

