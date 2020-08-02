Dream11 Team Prediction

The A-League is the highest-level professional men's soccer league in Australia. At the top of the Australian league system, it is the country's primary competition for the sport.

Dream11 Predictions

Goal-keeper: F Kurto

Defenders: N Topor-Stanley, J Risdon, N Boohaard, J Kourtroumbis

Midfielders: A Diamanti, C Pain, M Millar, S Ugarkovic

Forwards: M Burgess, R O’Donovan

SQUADS

Newcastle Jets (NJ): Glen Moss, Lewis Italiano, Keegan Hughes, Noah James, Bobby Burns, Kaine Sheppard, Matthew Millar, Lachlan Jackson, Connor O’Toole, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Benjamin Kantarovski, Steven Ugarkovic, Wes Hoolahan, Abdiel Arroyo, Dimitrios Petratos, Nick Fitzgerald, Joe Ledley, Johnny Koutroumbis, Matthew Ridenton, Patrick Langlois, Angus Thurgate, Roy O’Donovan, Kosta Petratos, Jack Simmons, Yerasimakis Petratos

Western United (WST): Filip Kurto, Ryan Scott, James Delianov, Brendan Hamill, Oskar Dillon, Ivan Vujica, Luke Duzel, Thiel Iradukunda, Joshua Cavallo, Josh Risdon, Aaron Calver, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Andrew Durante, Dylan Pierias, Tomislav Uskok, Tomoki Imai, Connor Pain, Panagiotis Kone, Alessandro Diamanti, Steven Lustica, Dario Jertec, Jerrt Skotadis, Sebastian Pasquali, Besart Berisha, Max Burgess, Kwaben Appiah Kubi, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Valentino Yuel.

