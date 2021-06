Dream11 Team Predictions

Toss: The toss between Northern Knights and Leinster Lightning will take place at 3:30 PM (IST).

Match Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Comber



NK vs LLG My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Stephen Doheny

Batsmen – Andy Balbirnie, Graham Kennedy, William Porterfield

All-rounders – Simi Singh (C), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine (VC), Shane Getkate

Bowlers – Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy Craig Young

Predicted XI

Leinster Lightning: Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(wk), Jamie Grassi, George Dockrell©, Tim Tector, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, David O’Halloran, Josh Little, Jonathan Garth

North Western Warriors: Stephen Doheny (wk), Andy McBrine ©, William Porterfield, Stuart Thompson, Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume, Ross Allen, Craig Young, William McClintock, Boyd Rankin

NK vs LLG Squads

Leinster Lightning: George Dockrell (captain), Gareth Delany, Matt Ford, Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Kevin O’Brien, Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Tyrone Kane, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Peter Chase, Rory Anders

Northern Knights: Gary Wilson (captain), Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Harry Tector, Shane Getkate, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, Jacob Mulder, Graeme McCarter, David Delany, Ross Adair, Greg Thompson, James Cameron-Dow.

