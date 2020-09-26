Dream11 Team Predictions

NK vs LLG Ireland Inter-Provincial T20: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning in Comber 2:45 PM IST Saturday September 26: Also Read - LLG vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights T20 Match at Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount 7.30 PM IST September 3

With the growing interest in Ireland, the authorities have introduced a live streaming of every match that will be available on the official YouTube channel of Cricket Ireland. Also Read - NK vs NWW Dream11 Team Prediction Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors Match at The Lawn, Waringstown 6 PM IST September 1

The T20 matches will run from August 20 to September 8 with 12 matches scheduled across six days. Also Read - LLG vs NWW Dream11 Team Prediction Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors Match at Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount 6 PM IST August 27

You can check the NK vs LLG, T20 Match Dream11 here.

Toss: The toss between Northern Knights and Leinster Lightning will take place at 2:15 PM (IST).

Match Start Time: 2:45 PM IST

Venue: Comber



NK vs LLG My Dream11 Team

Curtis Campher (captain), Harry Tector (vice-captain), Gary Wilson, Simi Singh, Graeme McCarter, Peter Chase, Tyrone Kane, Josh Little, Kevin O’Brien, James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorious

NK vs LLG Squads

Leinster Lightning: George Dockrell (captain), Gareth Delany, Matt Ford, Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Kevin O’Brien, Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Tyrone Kane, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Peter Chase, Rory Anders

Northern Knights: Gary Wilson (captain), Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Harry Tector, Shane Getkate, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, Jacob Mulder, Graeme McCarter, David Delany, Ross Adair, Greg Thompson, James Cameron-Dow.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NK Dream11 Team/ LLG Dream11 Team/ Northern Knights Dream11 Team/ Leinster Lightning Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more