Dream11 Team Prediction Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning, T20 Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's NK vs LLG in Comber: Both Knights and Lightning began their season with a win, Knights beat North West Warriors in the season opener by two runs (DLS) while Lightning got the better of Munster Reds by nine wickets.

In what will be the third match of the series, the two unbeaten sides lock horns today.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Cricket Ireland to redraw their domestic season for the current year. The first stage of the truncated season will see four teams competing for T20 Inter-Provincial Trophy. The four teams are Leinster Lightning, North West Warriors, Northern Knights and the Munster Reds.

The second stage is scheduled to start from 15 September and will be a 50-over Inter-Provincial Cup competition involving the Lightning, Warriors and Knights.

With the growing interest in Ireland, the authorities have introduced a live streaming of every match that will be available on the official YouTube channel of Cricket Ireland.

The T20 matches will run from August 20 to September 8 with 12 matches scheduled across six days.

Toss: The toss between Northern Knights and Leinster Lightning will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Comber



NK vs LLG My Dream11 Team

Curtis Campher (captain), Harry Tector (vice-captain), Gary Wilson, Simi Singh, Graeme McCarter, Peter Chase, Tyrone Kane, Josh Little, Kevin O’Brien, James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorious

NK vs LLG Squads

Leinster Lightning: George Dockrell (captain), Gareth Delany, Matt Ford, Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Kevin O’Brien, Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Tyrone Kane, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Peter Chase, Rory Anders

Northern Knights: Gary Wilson (captain), Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Harry Tector, Shane Getkate, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, Jacob Mulder, Graeme McCarter, David Delany, Ross Adair, Greg Thompson, James Cameron-Dow.

