Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Top Picks For Today's NK vs NWW at The Lawn, Waringstownt: Northern Knights will be taking on the North West Warriors in the upcoming fixture of the ongoing Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 tournament which is being played in Dublin. The Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 tournament NK vs NWW match will be played at The Lawn, Waringstown. It will begin at 6 PM IST. Northern Knights will once again be seen in action after a fairly long gap. With eight points under their belt, Northern Knights at the second spot in the league standings with a narrow two-run victory and a couple of draws in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 tournament so far. Meanwhile, the North-West Warriors will be eager to get a victory under their belt as they look to gain momentum heading into the second half of the T20 calendar before the 50-over series gets underway from September 10.

TOSS: The Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 match toss between Northern Knights and North-West Warriors will take place at 5.30 PM (IST).

Time: 6 PM IST

Venue: The Lawn, Waringstown.

Wicketkeeper – Wilson

Batsmen – Stirling, Tector (VC), Porterfield

Allrounders – Adair (C), McGuire, Hume

Bowlers – Getkate, Mulder, Delany, McBrine

NK vs NWW Probable Playing XIs

Northern Knights: Gary Wilson (WK), Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, David Delany, Shane Getkate, James McCollum, Greg Thompson, Ross Adair, Jacob Mulder.

North-West Warriors: William Smale (WK), William Porterfield, Stuart Thompson, Nathan McGuire, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Boyd Rankin, Graham Kennedy, Ross Allen, David Rankin.

NK vs NWW Squads

Northern Knights: Gary Wilson, Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Harry Tector, Greg Thompson, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Shane Getkate, Jacob Mulder, Graeme McCarter, David Delany, James Cameron-Dow.

North-West Warriors: Andy McBrine (C), William Porterfield, Ross Allen, Nathan McGuire, Ryan Hunter, Stuart Thompson, William Smale, Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Boyd Rankin, Conor Olphert, David Rankin.

