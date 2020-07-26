Dream11 Tips And Prediction

North Kanto Lions vs Kansai Chargers Dream11 Team Prediction Japan Premier League Other T20 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's NKL vs KC at Sano International Cricket Ground 1: In the upcoming fixture of Japan Premier League – Other T20 2020, North Kanto Lions (NKL) will be up against Kansai Chargers (KC) at the Sano International Cricket Ground 1. The Japan Premier League NKL vs KC match will begin at 7 AM IST. The Japan Premier League 2020 is the inaugural edition of the tournament and it marks the return of the game to Japan amidst the coronavirus pandemic. A total of five teams are participating in the tournament that will run from July 23 to July 25. All matches will be played across two venues – Sano International Cricket Ground 1 and Sano International Cricket Ground 2..

TOSS – The toss between North Kanto Lions and Kansai Chargers will take place at 6.30 AM (IST).

Time: 7 AM IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground 1.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Chanaka Dushmantha

Batsmen – Hanif Khan (C), Sota Wada, Ashiq Hussain, Kazumasa Takahashi

All-rounders – Akira Kuribayasi, Makoto Taniyama (VC), Ankit Thakur, Ali Raza

Bowlers – Sameera Pathum, Shahen Silva

NKL vs KC Probable Playing XIs

North Kanto Lions: Ali Raza, HN Niazi (C), Pranjal Thapiyal, Ameya Keshkamat, Salman Khan, Musashi Yamamoto, ST Thakur, Khawaja Salman, ST Thakur, Patil Panduranga, Ashiq Hussain (wk).

Kansai Chargers: Makoto Taniyama, Akira Kuribayasi, Chanaka Dushmantha, Sota Wada, Kohei Wakita, Harambage Sukita, Kenjiro Iwamoto, Ryuichi Ashida, Shahen Silva, Yuji Yamamoto, Ikuya Nishioka.

NKL vs KC Squads

North Kanto Lions (NKL): Hanif Khan (C), Ashiq Hussain, Talha Tanveer, Ali Raza, Anil Kumar, Ankit Thakur, Pranjal Thapliyal, Sachin Thakur, Bharat Chugh, Musashi Yamamoto, Kazumasa Takahashi, Reiji Suto, Prabath Dhanushka, Ishara Hasantha, Sameera Pathum, Khan Salman, Ameya Keshkamat, Khawaja Salman.

Kansai Chargers (KC): Chanaka Dushmantha, Subhan Arshad, Ikuya Nishioka, Sota Wada, Mahmood Ur Rahman, Syed Farooq Ali, Remesh Palakkad, Umair Zulfiqar, Makoto Taniyama, Akira Kuribayasi, Kenjiro Iwamoto, Ryuichi Ashida, Basit Abbasi, Daichi Motoyama, Yuji Yamamoto, Kohei Wakita, Harambage Sukita, Shahen Silva.

