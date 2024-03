Home

NLL vs ADT Dream11 Prediction Hyderabad T10 League 2024 Match 5: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Captain, Vice Captain Nalgonda Lions vs Adilabad Tigers At MRR Cricket Ground, Hyderabad

NLL vs ADT Dream11 Prediction Hyderabad T10 League 2024 Match 5

NLL vs ADT Dream11 Prediction Hyderabad T10 League 2024 Match 5: Nalgonda Lions will lock horns against Adilabad Tigers for the upcoming match 5 of the ongoing MRR Cricket Ground, Hyderabad. Here is the dream11 team of NLL vs ADT, Nalgonda Lions vs Adilabad Tigers Dream11 Team, Nalgonda Lions vs Adilabad Tigers At MRR Cricket Ground, Hyderabad. NLL vs ADT Dream11 Prediction Hyderabad T10 League 2024 Match 5: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Captain, Vice Captain Nalgonda Lions vs Adilabad Tigers At MRR Cricket Ground, Hyderabad.

TOSS – The Hyderabad T10 League 2024 match toss between Nalgonda Lions and Adilabad Tigers will take place at 3 PM IST

Time – 11.30 PM IST, March 19 Tuesday.

Venue: MRR Cricket Ground, Hyderabad.

NLL vs ADT Dream11 Team

Keeper – Abhijit Joarder

Batsmen – Gopi Krishna Boddupalli (vc), Suresh Kumar, Syed Nayeem

All-rounders – Faiz Ahmed (c), SP Reddy, C Sandeep

Bowlers – Syed Quadri, SaiSurya Kiran Velicheti, Karumuri Pavan.

NLL vs ADT Probable Playing XIs

Nalgonda Lions (NLL) : 1.Sheri Rajender(WK), 2. S Sreedhar Reddy(WK), 3. Mohammed Abdul Subhan, 4. Gopi Krishna Boddupalli, 5. Suresh Kumar, 6. Faiz Ahmed, 7. SP Reddy, 8. Khadeer, 9. Syed Quadri, 10. Taher Bin Jaffar, 11. SaiSurya Kiran Velicheti

Adilabad Tigers (ADT): 1.Abdul Sattar, 2. Srikanth Purama, 3. Syed Nayeem, 4. Lakshmi Judula, 5. Parth Sathvalkar(WK), 6. Abhijit Joarder(WK), 7. C Sandeep, 8. Azhar Mohiuddin, 9. Karumuri Pavan, 10. Jaganath KVN, 11. Kotaru Kiran.

Squad

Nalgonda Lions: Faiz Ahmed©, Syed Quadri, SP Reddy, Khadeer, S Sreedhar Reddy, Suresh Kumar, Sai Surya Kiran, Sheri Rajender(wk), Gopi Krishna, Taher Bin Jaffar, Abdul Subhan

Adilabad Tigers: Abhijit Joarder(wk), Parth Sathvalkar©, C Sandeep, Lakshmi Judula, Karumuri Pavan, Syed Nayeem, Srikanth Purama, Jaganath KVN, Kotaru Kiran, Abdul Sattar, Azhar Mohiuddin, Vivek G

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.