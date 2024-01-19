Home

NO PRIME; NO PROBLEM – How Can You Still Watch LIVE STREAMING of 4th T20I New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK)?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India. Live stream on FanCode App.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I Live Streaming

LIVE STREAMING of 4th T20I New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK): With roughly four months to go for the much-awaited T20 World Cup in West Indies and the USA, New Zealand look well-placed. They have already clinched the ongoing five-match T20I series versus Pakistan in their own backyard with two games still to go.

How to live stream the PAK vs NZ T20I series on mobile online if you do not have subscription to Amazon Prime?

In case you do not have the Amazon Prime Video, you can still watch the PAK vs NZ live streaming in India on FanCode apps in India

Note: If you are in New Zealand and want to watch the match, you can watch it for free on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ +. Live radio commentary will be available on SENZ Radio.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan(w), Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi(c), Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf

Pakistan Squad: Shaheen Afridi (Captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Azam Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan.

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

