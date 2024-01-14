Home

New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK), 2nd T20I FREE Live Streaming: After a 46-run win at Auckland, the hosts would look to double the lead in the five-match T20I series when the lock horns with Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday. This is a high-scoring venue and hence, we could be in for a run fest at Hamilton today. With two losses in 12 games since 2008, Seddon Park is a fortress for the hosts and beating them would be a mountain to climb for the visiting side.

Pakistan would look to fightback and level the series after the loss at Auckland. Shaheen Afridi, the newly appointed T20I captain, would be the key with the ball at Seddon Park. As the dimensions of the ground is small, spectators could be in for a busy day.

How to live stream the PAK vs NZ T20I series on mobile online if you do not have subscription to Amazon Prime?

In case you do not have the Amazon Prime Video, you can still watch the PAK vs NZ live streaming in India on FanCode apps in India

Note: If you are in New Zealand and want to watch the match, you can watch it for free on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ +. Live radio commentary will be available on SENZ Radio.

NZ Probable XI: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Ben Sears

PAK Probable XI: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, ftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Shaheen Afridi (c), Aamer Jamal, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf

Pakistan Squad: Shaheen Afridi (Captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Azam Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan.

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

