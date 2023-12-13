Home

No Babar Azam; Shubman Gill is in Top 10 Google Searches in Pakistan in 2023

After topping the charts for most searches in Google in India, Gill has also made it to the top searches on Google in Pakistan in 2023.

Karachi: With the year coming to an end, the cricketers this year have been playing a lot of cricket, juggling formats and the spotlight has been on them. And hence, when it comes to being searched on Google, the cricketing fraternity has dominated. For example, Virat Kohli was among the most searched person in Google for the year. While there is no doubting Kohli’s popularity, there has been another cricketer who is quickly rising up the ranks.

And the cricketer happens to be young Shubman Gill, who has been unstoppable across formats. After topping the charts for most searches in Google in India, Gill has also made it to the top searches on Google in Pakistan in 2023. As per a report on Geo News, Gill is there in the Top 10, while former Pakistan captain Babar Azam misses out.

