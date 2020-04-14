The organising committee of the Tokyo Olympics have said there is no backup for the Summer Games in case the event is postponed again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the Coronavirus outbreak grows in Japan, Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe issued an emergency declaration this week to battle the virus, putting the country under restriction weeks after it seemed to have contained the spread. Also Read - Need to Endure Some Hardship Today for Better Tomorrow, Says Venkaiah Naidu on Lockdown Extension

The Olympics were postponed last month with a new opening set for July 23, 2021, followed by the Paralympics on August 24. However, after organising committee CEO Toshiro Muto expressed doubts over the Olympics going ahead as planned next year despite a 16-month delay, Masa Takaya, a spokesman, said organisers revealed they have no Plan B ready in case the Games cannot go ahead even on rescheduled dates. Also Read - Dubai Restaurant Distributes Free Sadhya For 1000 people Ahead of Vishu Festival

“We are working toward the new goal, Takaya said. “We don’t have a B Plan. The severity of the pandemic and the death toll has raised questions if it will even be feasible to hold the Olympics in just over 15 months. Several Japanese journalists raised the question on the call. Also Read - 'Reconsider Order Directing Industries to Continue Paying Full Wages to Workers,' Punjab CM Urges Centre

“All I can tell you today is that the new games’ dates for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games have been just set up, Takaya said. In that respect, Tokyo 2020 and all concerned parties now are doing their very best effort to deliver the games next year.”

PM Abe has been criticised for acting slow to contain the COVID-19 in the country. He has been blamed by opposing leaders that he undermined the severity of the situation and was even keen on holding the Olympics this year as planned. If that is indeed the case and the Summer Games are postponed/delayed even further, as of now, there is nothing that can be done.

With the Tokyo Games delayed by a year, the cost of postponement is expected to be around $2 billion-$6 billion but Takaya insisted it was too early to determine the exact cost. Tokyo says it’s spending $12.6 billion to organize the Olympics. But a Japanese government audit published last year says the costs are twice that much. Of the total spending, $5.6 billion in private money. The rest is from Japanese governments.

“This is impossible to say for now,” Takaya said. “It is not very easy to estimate the exact amount of the games’ additional costs, which have been impacted by the postponement.”