Ashes 2019: English all-rounder Ben Stokes seems to have landed in another controversy! To be precise, it seemed umpire Aleem Dar failed to spot a backfoot no-ball of Stokes of which he dismissed Travis Head. Stokes came round the wicket and bowled from the edge of the sideline. It looked like his backfoot was touching the sideline which according to the rulebook then should have been a no-ball, but that was not to be as Head departed for 51. According to rule 25. 5. 1, the bowler’s feet must land within and not touching the return crease appertaining to his/her stated mode of delivery. Also, the bowler’s front foot must land with some part of the foot, whether grounded or raised.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the episode:

So Travis head dismissed off a no ball 🙄🤦‍♂️Umpires need removal,including the 3rd. Just make everything automated #ashes #engaus #auseng @icc — EEL55 (@EEL55__) August 4, 2019

More poor umpiring with Travis Head back foot no-ball. Surely the performance this test just shows no-balls should be considered by the third-umpire to take one thing off the on-field umpires mind? @ShaneWarne #ashes — Matthew Harrington (@MJHarrington14) August 4, 2019

So now it appears that Travis Head was given out on a no-ball. Umpires not doing their job. However their incompetence will not save England. #Ashes19 — twice (@tomwisetas) August 4, 2019

Travis Head dismissed on a back-foot no ball after it was sent upstairs. Even the third umpire is having a shocker at Edgbaston.#Ashes — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) August 4, 2019

So was Travis Head out or not? Hard to say so benefit of the doubt to the umpire or to the batsman? — Borgy 🇦🇺 (@Borgus17) August 4, 2019

At lunch on Day 4, Australia lead by 141 runs in the second innings and have six wickets in hand. Smith is on 98* and on the verge of another century. Smith had slammed his 24th century in the first innings and again it is the former Aussie skipper who is making all the difference.