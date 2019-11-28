With former India captain, MS Dhoni‘s retirement rumours doing the rounds, Indian cooperative dairy company, Amul, renowned for its creative caricatures, tried to make the most of it as they came up with a new poster featuring the 38-year-old on Thursday. The poster is already gaining popularity among fans.

In the caricature posted by Amul, Dhoni is dressed in whites and the Amul girl asking, “No byes for Dhoni?” The snap posted on social media had quite an interesting caption to go along with it. The caption read, “#Amul Topical: Intense speculation on the retirement plans of the former wicketkeeper-captain.”

#Amul Topical: Intense speculation on the retirement plans of the former wicketkeeper-captain… pic.twitter.com/p9LdBEzMA5 — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) November 28, 2019

“Don’t ask me till January”, said Dhoni in a recent interview quashing rumours as he sought to steer clear of queries on his ongoing break from cricket, which has fuelled intense speculation about his future in the game.

“January tak mat poocho (don’t ask me till January),” said Dhoni about his absence from the field since India’s semi-final ouster from the World Cup in July, could even be thrown at him.

Going by what he said, it looks like Dhoni might take a call about his international career in January next year.

Earlier, a source close to the former India captain said he will take a call on his future after next year’s Indian Premier League (IPL). The 38-year-old, who leads Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, will miss the limited-overs home assignment against the West Indies starting December 6 and comprising three T20 Internationals and an equal number of one-dayers.

National selection committee chairman MSK Prasad has already made it clear that the panel has “moved on” and Dhoni is aware of its intent to blood youngsters such as Rishabh Pant keeping in mind next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.