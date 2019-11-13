Despite Indian Olympic Association‘s (IOA) boycott threat, a Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) official said on Thursday that shooting will not be added to the roster of the 2022 Birmingham Games.

CGF chief Louise Martin and CEO David Gevemberg will meet IOA chief Narinder Batra and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta on Friday.

“Regarding shooting, at this stage following the General Assembly there is no real chance of adding shooting to the 2022 CWG but there will be discussion on shooting,” CGF Media and Communications Director Tom Degun told PTI.

In the meeting, the IOA will try to convince the CGF to reconsider its decision on shooting, citing India’s excellent medal count in the sport.

Degun, though, indicated that the meeting may discuss on how shooting can be brought to the CWG core sports programme, making the sport a compulsory feature in the future Games.

“The meeting could focus on hosting a Commonwealth Shooting Championships around the Birmingham 2022 Games and potentially adding shooting as a core Commonwealth Games sport but at a later date.”

Shooting has always been one of India’s top medal contributors in the CWG. The discipline brought 16 medals, including seven gold at the last edition of the event in Gold Coast. Shooting will not be part of the Games roster for the first time since 1974.