Indian women cricket team selectors on Saturday named squad for the fourth and fifth T20I of the five-match series against South Africa women.

India, who had earlier picked the squad for the first three matches of the series, made no changes to the initial squad, retaining the same 15 members for the last two matches of the series.

While Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the side, Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy.

“The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has decided that there will be no change in India Women’s T20I squad for the final two Paytm T20Is against South Africa Women,” said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a media release.

“The team was initially picked for the first three T20Is of the ongoing five-match series in Surat,” added BCCI.

India is currently leading the five-match series 1-0 following two matches. While the second match of the series was washed out without a ball being bowled, India managed to pip South Africa to win the series opener in Surat by 11 runs.

Deepti Sharma was the standout performer for India as she returned with the figures of 4-3-8-3, helping India win the low-scoring encounter.

Sharma, with her three run-less overs, also became the first Indian to bowl three maidens in a Twenty20 International.

Indian Women’s squad for 4th & 5th T20Is:

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Anuja Patil, Shafali Verma, Mansi Joshi