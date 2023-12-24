Home

“No Comments, Let Me See..,” Sanjay Singh’s First Reaction After Sports Ministry Suspends WFI

The Sports Ministry on Sunday has suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) body. Responding to it, Singh stated that he has not received any letter from the Ministry.

New Delhi: In a major decision, the Sports Ministry has suspended the new Wrestling Federation of India body, under the leadership of Sanjay Singh on Sunday The Ministry took the decision citing that the WFI body had shown complete disregard for the existing rules and regulations. Responding to the Sports Ministry’s decision, Sanjay Singh, the newly elected WFI chief, stated that he hadn’t received any letter related to the suspension of the WFI body and refrained from commenting on the issue.

“I was in the flight. I’ve not received any letter yet. First, let me see the letter, only then I will comment. I heard that some activity has been stopped,” Singh said.

#WATCH | Ranchi: On suspension of newly elected body of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by Union Sports Ministry, Sanjay Singh (who was elected as new WFI president) says, “I was in the flight. I’ve not received any letter yet. First, let me see the letter, only then I will… pic.twitter.com/KGxPti0mgy — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023

The Sports Ministry, in an official statement, stated that the announcement for national competitions was hasty and proper procedures were not adhered to.

WFI Went Against Rules: Sports Ministry

The Ministry, responsible for looking after all the sports activities in the country, observed that the president of the newly elected body – Sanjay Kumar Singh – that the junior national competitions will start before December 31.Singh’s made the announcement on 21 December, following which the Ministry reviewed his decision and detailed that the announcement made by him was against the rules. It said that least a 15-day notice was needed so that the wrestlers could prepare for the event.

“Such decisions (holding nationals) are to be taken by Executive Committee, before which agendas are required to be placed for consideration. As per Article XI of the WFI constitution under the Heading ‘Notices and Quorum for Meetings’, minimum notice period for EC meeting is 15 clear days and quorum is of 1/3rd of representatives. Even for Emergency EC meeting, minimum notice period is 7 clear days with quorum requirement of 1/3rd of representatives,” the ministry said in its press release.

The Sports Ministry added that the new WFI body seems to be in complete control of the previous office bearers, against whom major allegations such as sexual harassment had been made.

“Newly elected body appears to be in complete control of former office bearers in complete disregard to the Sports Code,” the ministry said.

“The business of the Federation is being run from the premises controlled by former office bearers. Which is also alleged premises wherein sexual harassment of the players have been alleged and present the court is hearing the matter,” it further added.

On 23 December, Sakshee Malikkh had slammed WFI for organising the junior national competitions in Gonda which is the stronghold of Brij Bhushan Singh, who was ousted by the Sports Ministry for his alleged involvement in sexual harassment with female wrestlers.

“The decisions made by the newly elected executive body of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) demonstrate a blatant disregard for the established legal and procedural norms, violating both the WFI’s constitutional provisions and the National Sports Development Code,” the Ministry said in the statement.

“The actions smack of complete arbitrariness on part of the President, which is against the settled principles of good governance and devoid of transparency and due process. Adherence to governance norms is vital for ensuring fair play, transparency and accountability. There are crucial to built trust among athletes, stakeholders, and the public,” the statement concluded.

