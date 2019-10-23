Sourav Ganguly, the newly elected president of the BCCI, addressing his first media conference since taking over, said his target will be to guide Indian cricket corruption-free.

Ganguly, drawing parallels between his appointment as BCCI president and when he was given captaincy of the Indian cricket team back in the year 2000 – when the nation was hit by a match-fixing scandal – stressed on the need to ensure corruption-free performance of the cricket board.

“It is an honour to have been asked to take over, when it is a new start for the BCCI. It’s a new start, a similar situation to when I took over India’s captaincy”

More to follow…