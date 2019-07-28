Different sport, different rule! At full-time, it was 16-16 between All Blacks and the Springboks and the game ended in a draw, unlike the World Cup 2019 Final. Not so long ago, ICC faced the heat after England won the World Cup on the virtue of more boundaries hit during the match after there was no clear winner. But, with a change of sport, the rule also changed which prompted the All Blacks rugby Twitter handle to react. It took a cheeky jibe at ICC. “No count back on boundaries in Wellington. It’s a draw. Thanks for an epic Test @Springboks. #NZLvRSA #BACKBLACK,” the tweet from All Blacks read. They also shared a picture of the players in action during the game and the picture also had the scoreline.

Here is the post:

No count back on boundaries in Wellington. It’s a draw. Thanks for an epic Test @Springboks.#NZLvRSA #BACKBLACK 🇳🇿🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/iJKkskeELf — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 27, 2019

Earlier in the year, the New Zealand cricket team played some top-class cricket to reach the finals of the World Cup. In the final, they faced hosts England. The Blackcaps were in a strong position until Ben Stokes came and changed things around to force the game into a Super Over. Even the Super Over, could not decide a clear winner as it remained tied after six balls. Eventually, England was declared winners on the virtue of boundaries. This decision faced flak immediately after the match and hence the All Blacks taking a jibe after a 16-16 scoreline was on the cards.

It was a massive heartbreak for the Blackcaps as they lost the finals by virtue of boundaries. They won applause from across the globe for the way they played, but eventually ended up on the losing side.