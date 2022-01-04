New Delhi: Malika Handa, a specially-abled Chess player on Sunday said that Punjab Sports Minister Pargat Singh informed her that the state government can’t give her a job and cash reward as the government does not have any such policy for deaf sports.Also Read - LIVE IND vs SA Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Today, Day 2 Match Latest Updates: South Africa Trail By 167 Runs, Dean Elgar Holds Key

Handa who has won gold and two silver medals at the World Deaf Chess Championships met the Sports Minister on December 31, where he informed the player that she is ineligible for job and cash award because they do not have a policy for deaf sports. Also Read - Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli Captaincy Stats Decoded: Who is Better as Captain of Team India for ODI and T20 | Watch Video

“I am very feeling Hurt. 31 dec I met sports minister of Punjab Now He said punjab Govt can not give job and Not cash award accept to (Deaf sports) because they do not have policy for deaf sports. Ex sports minister have annonced cash award for me i also have letter of invitation in which i was invited but was cancelled due to covid. This thing when i told to present sports minister @pargat singh he told clearly it was ex minister i did not announced and govt can not do,” Handa tweeted on Sunday. Also Read - Novak Djokovic Celebrates 350th Week Atop the ATP Rankings; Eyes Steffi Graf's Record

I m very feeling Hurt

31 dec I met sports minister of Punjab @PargatSOfficial

Now He said punjab Govt can not give job and Not cash award accept to (Deaf sports) because they do not have policy for deaf sports.

Cc: @CHARANJITCHANNI @sherryontopp @RahulGandhi @rhythmjit @ANI pic.twitter.com/DrZ97mtSNH — Malika Handa🇮🇳🥇 (@MalikaHanda) January 2, 2022

This is a proof that present Sports minister saying i will do special case for Job and cash award for you malika

Madam @congress_ why are you not speaking up for me

Check proof@PargatSOfficial @CHARANJITCHANNI @sherryontopp pic.twitter.com/9A317cyTqu — Malika Handa🇮🇳🥇 (@MalikaHanda) January 3, 2022

This is Punjab Govt Official letter with (sign of director sports,punjab) sent To me when cash award was annonced by ex sports minister rana

tell me why sports minister @PargatSOfficial not giving after annoncement?

I Req. news channels now call sports minister @CHARANJITCHANNI pic.twitter.com/CTxFXKdBF5 — Malika Handa🇮🇳🥇 (@MalikaHanda) January 3, 2022

According to Handa, the former Punjab sports minister had announced a cash award for her. She also added that her five years got wasted.

“I am only asking why it was announced. My time Waste 5 years on congress govt. They fool me.. not care deaf person sports. District Congress all told me that supports, promised me after 5 years that happen is nothing now. Why why Punjab govt doing this ?” she added.

I am very feeling Hurt and crying

Today I meet to Director ministry sports Punja

He said punjab can not give job and cash award accept to (Deaf sports)

What shall I do now all my future ruined??? @capt_amarinder @iranasodhi @ANI @vijaylokapally @anumitsodhi @navgill82 pic.twitter.com/RGmbFsFLpJ — Malika Handa🇮🇳🥇 (@MalikaHanda) September 2, 2021

Earlier, in September 2021, she she was told cash prizes could not be given to deaf sportspersons when she had visited the office of Ministry of Sports in Punjab.

(With ANI Inputs)