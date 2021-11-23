Bangalore: With the mega auctions coming up, ex-India cricketer Aakash Chopra picked four players Royal Challengers Bangalore may retain. The big surprise was the omission of Glenn Maxwell. It is surprising because one would have felt with AB de Villiers having retired – they would have retained the Australian.Also Read - Virat Kohli Pampers Cat at Practice Session in Mumbai; Heartwarming Pics go Viral

Chopra's first two picks were on expected lines as he opted to retain Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal. The other two players he wants RCB to retain are Devdutt Padikkal and reckons there would be a toss-up between Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked about RCB's potential retentions after AB de Villiers' retirement. He responded: "Virat Kohli and Yuzi Chahal will be my first two choices. If I have two more in my hand, I will try for Mohammed Siraj and Devdutt Paddikal. These will be my four. I will think about these four for sure. In fact, I can think about Harshal as well – Siraj/Harshal."

Chopra also admitted that he did not have Maxwell in his list of retained players because he does not have full confidence in the Australian. He added: “You might be thinking about Glenn Maxwell, that why am I not wanting to retain him. It is because I don’t have hundred percent confidence. He is doing very well but I don’t know if he will continue doing that. So, I don’t want to take that chance.”

It is surprising that Maxwell has been excluded because he was RCB’s standout performer with the bat in IPL 2021. Maxwell was the tournament’s fifth-highest run-scorer, his 513 runs coming at an excellent strike rate of 144.10.