Kolkata: With the T20 World Cup still a few months away, former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra picked the Indian pace quartet for the marquee event. The big surprise was that he left out Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan. The two Indian pacers have done phenomenally well in the IPL. They also raked in the big bucks at the recent IPL mega auction and hence it is a surprise that Nehra has not backed the duo.

Nehra in an interaction on Cricbuzz said if the team was set to be picked tomorrow, he would go for Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Prasidh Krishna.

"The World Cup is very far away. If the squad for the World Cup is to be announced tomorrow, there is only one pace bowler from this team who will make it, and that is Siraj. My choice for the World Cup would be Siraj, Bumrah, Shami and Prasidh Krishna. We have seen what he can do, and after these four, comes Deepak Chahar" Nehra told Cricbuzz.

In the ongoing series versus the West Indies, Bumrah and Shami have been rested to manage their workload after a tough tour of South Africa.

Nehra also felt glad how India captain Rohit Sharma backed Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the ongoing series. He added: “It’s good to see that Rohit Sharma is backing Bhuvneshwar Kumar because he has so much experience. So, can do a change in the playing XI or not, does not matter much.”

India won the first T20I versus West Indies. Today, in the second T20I, Rohit and Co would look to seal the series.