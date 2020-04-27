Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar, who had proposed India-Pakistan charity matches to raise funds, on Monday said that there will be no Indian Premier League this year and felt the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia may get postponed. Also Read - Over Rising 'Islamophobia', Centre Now Says 'No One Should be Labelled For COVID-19 Spread'

Akhtar said this while replying to a fan during a Live session on HELO app. He also felt it was a good time for cricketers to work on their immune system and return with high intensity when cricket resumes. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Gets Schooled by Netizens After His Tweet About Bats Spreading Coronavirus Goes Wrong

“T20 World Cup, starting October 18 is likely to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. I also feel that there will be no IPL this year due to the pandemic. But this break is the best time for the cricketers to work on their immune system and get back with the same intensity and vigour when the sporting action resumes,” Akhtar said. Also Read - Must Watch | 60 Doctors Across India Dance to 'Happy', Spread Cheer With Their 'Song of Hope'

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lockdown decision, the former pacer also felt it was a good time to improve bilateral ties between the two countries.

“It is high time when we can have a good bilateral relationship between India and Pakistan through sport. Lockdown was the best decision taken by the Modi-led government in India. That is the only way you can contain a pandemic like this,” he stated.

Earlier, Akhtar’s proposal of resumption of India-Pakistan matches to raise funds to fight the pandemic did not find support from former India cricketers.