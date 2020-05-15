BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has indicated that Indian cricketers may have to take pay cuts in the eventuality of IPL being cancelled this year as it will lead to losses running in thousands of crores. Also Read - Story of Hope: After Defeating COVID-19, Delhi Cop and Wife Blessed With Baby Girl

With coronavirus refusing to relent, cricket continues to be on hold putting the future of two of the biggest events this year – IPL and Men’s T20 World Cup – in jeopardy. Also Read - Maharashtra to Extend Lockdown in Mumbai, Pune by 2 More Weeks: Reports

Any decision on pay cuts will be taken after examining the financial health of the cricket board, Ganguly said. Also Read - We May Never Have a COVID-19 Vaccine and Have to Live With The Disease Forever

“We will have to examine our financial situation, see how much money we have and take a call. Not hosting the Indian Premier League (IPL) will cause losses to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore which is huge,” Ganguly told Mid-Day.

He continued, “If the IPL takes place, we won’t have to go in for pay cuts. We’ll manage things.”

However, BCCI may be relatively well place in financial terms than other cricket boards around the world. The likes of Cricket Australia are staring at huge losses if the cricket calendar this year is wiped out and are banking on India’s tour later this year to cut down on their losses.

There have been talks of adding extra Test to their four-match bilateral series but Ganguly reckons it looks unlikely as addition of more matches will only lead to an extended tour. “I don’t think it will be possible for India to participate in five Tests. There will be limited overs games and plus we have to consider the 14-day quarantine guidelines. All this will extend the tour,” Ganguly said.

The administrators are working behind the curtains to ensure the resumption of cricket as soon as possible in secure environment. As part of the several protocols to be followed once matches start, fans won’t be permitted inside the stadium and Ganguly admits while the situation calls for the measure, it will surely reduce the excitement.

“Yes, the attraction will be less. I remember playing in such a scenario at the Asian Test Championship game against Pakistan in 1999 and there was a clear lack of excitement,” the former India captain recalled.

He continued, If you have matches with restricted amount of crowds, not only would strict social distancing rules apply, the officials would also have to be very careful about how the spectators leave the galleries for home. The policing will have to be very strict. It’s a tough call and the situation we find ourselves in, is grave.”