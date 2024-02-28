Home

No Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer; BCCI Announces Annual Player Retainership For 2023-24

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the annual player contract list for the year 2023-24 and wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan along with Shreyas Iyer are not in the list. Iyer had a Grade B BCCI contract whereas Kishan had a Grade C contract in last year retainer ship list.

India skipper Rohit Sharma along with star batter Virat Kohli speedster Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja got the A+ Grade.

Whereas Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya got grade A.

Grade B includes Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Here is the players who are in grade C:

Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Rajat Patidar.

“The Selection Committee has also recommended Fast Bowling contracts for the following athletes – Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal and Vidwath Kaverappa” said BCCI in a Tweet.

“Additionally, athletes who meet the criteria of playing a minimum of 3 Tests or 8 ODIs or 10 T20Is within the specified period will automatically be included in Grade C on a pro-rata basis. For instance, Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan, having played 2 Test matches so far, will be inducted into Grade C if they participate in the Dharamsala Test Match, i.e., the 5th Test of the ongoing series against England” added BCCI in release.

Earlier there were several reports that the selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar, have completed the list of centrally contracted players for the 2023-24 season, which BCCI will unveil shortly. Kishan and Iyer are expected to be omitted from this list owing to their lack of participation in domestic cricket.

However, BCCI has not said anything about their omission from the contract list.

Kishan last played for India in the T20I series against Australia in November before he pulled out of the South Africa tour at the turn of the year for personal reasons. In the meantime, he has chosen not to compete in the Ranji Trophy for Jharkhand and reportedly engaged in training sessions in Baroda alongside Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya.

Shreyas Iyer, who was omitted from India’s squad for the last three Tests against England, had opted out of Mumbai’s upcoming Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Baroda, started on Friday, citing a back pain.

