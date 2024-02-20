Home

No Jasprit Bumrah With Rohit Sharma And Co. at Ranchi; Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep Only Two Seamers SPOTTED | WATCH

The fourth Test match between India and England is scheduled to start from February 23 at JSCA International Stadium Complex.

New Delhi: Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah will likely to miss the fourth Test match as he was not spotted with the Indian cricket team who have already reached the venue ahead of the upcoming clash against England. Both India and England have reached the venue via private charter.

However, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep are the only Indian seamers who have been spotted on Airport. Here is the video of Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep in Ranchi airport.

Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep were the only two Indian seamers who were spotted at Ranchi airport moments back. Both India and England reached via private charter. JASPRIT BUMRAH DOESN’T LAND WITH TEAM IN RANCHI pic.twitter.com/ffYkc8KpkA — Sahil Malhotra (@Sahil_Malhotra1) February 20, 2024

Earlier reports claimed that Bumrah will miss the third Test match due to workload management. Whether he will play the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala is a decision for later and could depend on the outcome of the fourth Test, starting on February 23.

