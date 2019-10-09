Argentina will be without star footballer Lionel Messi for their friendly tie against Germany on Wednesday but coach Lionel Scaloni believes his squad has enough firepower to make up for his absence. Messi is currently serving a three-month suspension handed to him by the South American Soccer Confederation after he criticised the organisation during the Copa America tournament.

Argentina could have asked for reinforcements by inviting players from Boca Juniors and River Plate but coach Lionel Scaloni decided against it due to their commitments towards Copa Libertadores semifinal match. However, in the presence of the likes of Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Leandro Paredes, Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez, Argentina are no short of confidence.

“Germany is a power. It’s an important test to know where we are at the moment,” Scaloni said. Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez will be called up to the Argentina national team for many years. In this change and restructuring, they are the ones who should hold the flag up high. Hopefully, tomorrow they will play together and could have another great match.

Things aren’t easy for Germany either. They’ve been plagues by injury woes themselves with as many as 12 players being on the shelf. The names include Leroy Sane, Antonio Rüdiger, Leon Goretzka, Kevin Trapp, Nico Schulz, Julian Draxler, Thilo Kehrer, Toni Kroos, Jonas Hector, Matthias Ginter, Jonathan Tah and Ilkay Gündogan. Besides, Marco Reus is favouring his knee and remains doubtful for the rematch of the World Cup 2014 final.

“They have great players that are out due to injury but we do as well and they are just as important as their players. It’s a challenge and many of the them who will go out tomorrow will find out if they are capable of playing. I believe this is the last step of finalising our squad and seeing who we have,” Scaloni added.